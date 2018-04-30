Technical education is falling – Deputy Education Minister

Deputy Minister of Education in- charge of Technical & Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Barbara Asher Ayisi, has observed that many technical and vocational schools in the country are collapsing because many parents are adamant in sending their children to these institutions.
The Member of Parliament for Cape Cast North Constituency in the Central Region said many parents sending their wards to secondary schools despite the fact that the country has the finest technical schools.
The Deputy Minister made the observations when her office and the Chairman of the Council of the National Board for Professional & Technical Examination (NABPTEX) Education, Kwasi Agyeman, toured some technical and vocational schools examination centres in the Central Region.
The aim of the tour was to motivate final year students in the ongoing TVET examinations to do their best to come out successfully in the examination.
The tour also afforded the team the opportunity to interact with heads of such institutions as to some challenges that needs to be address for teaching and learning to go on successfully.
Speaking in an interview with Prime News Ghana, Ms. Asher Ayisi assured that the government is committed to revamp vocational education in the country.
The Chairman of the Council National Board for Professional & Technical Examination (NABPTEX) Education, Kwasi Agyeman, called on parents to send their wards to technical and vocational school.
He said government is investing more into the technical and vocational educational sector, aimed at deepening content, thereby curbing the falling standard of technical and vocational education delivery in the country.
Mr. Agyeman explained that it is about time parents should send their wards to technical and vocational schools to help reduced unemployment in the country.
"Some people in country have the mindset that secondary school is better than technical and vocational schools which should not be so”, he stressed.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news.html