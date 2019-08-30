Tema motorway interchange 60% complete - Manager of Japanese construction firm reveals

Manager of Shimizu-Dai Nippon JV (the Japanese construction firm undertaking the Tema motorway project), Mr. Yujin Uemura, says construction work on the Tema Motorway Roundabout Interchange project is about 60 percent done.
He said the project could be completed ahead of the June 2020 deadline.
Mr. Uemura disclosed this when a team from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and journalists toured the facility yesterday, August 29, 2019.
He said work on the concrete walls of the box culvert underpass was 85 percent completed, while the four pedestrian bridges and road works were also at the levels of 70 and 50 percent, respectively.
The tour was intended to draw special attention to some of the projects the JICA was undertaking in Ghana and add significance to the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) currently underway in Japan and begun by the Japanese government in 1993.
Mr. Uemura said concrete works on the culverts were likely to be completed next month, after which greater attention would be given to the road construction aspect of the project.
He said members of the public were cooperating with the construction workers and he was optimistic that “this cooperation will make it possible for works to be completed on schedule.”
The $57-million Tema Motorway Interchange project is being financed under a grant from the Japanese government and is being executed through the JICA.
The interchange will facilitate easy connection from Accra to Aflao and onwards to Togo, as well as the Akosombo road.
It is expected to be completed by June 2020.
