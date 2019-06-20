Tema: One perishes after truck runs into wall

One person is feared dead after a truck ran into a wall at Tema Community One in Accra, Wednesday evening.
The loaded truck had left the Tema Port and was heading towards the Tema Roundabout when it veered off the road and onto the opposite side of the dual carriageway.
It then knocked down a herbal medicine seller against a wall and also destroyed five cars in the process.
The unidentified herbalist is feared dead.
A taxi driver was also trapped in his car as the moving truck dragged it along.
An eyewitness, Isaac Tawiah, told Joy News this is the third time such an accident has happened in the last few months.
Similar incident
A similar incident occurred on Tuesday when an articulated trailer truck ran over a uniformed policeman on the Tema-Nungua Beach road.
Media reports indicated that the fatal accident occurred at about 4 pm on Tuesday when the deceased was heading towards Tema.
According to an eyewitness account, the truck, which is suspected to have failed its brakes, ran over the uniformed policeman who was riding a motorbike ahead of the vehicle on the same lane.
The identity of the policeman who died on the spot was not immediately known but sources revealed that it is most likely he is assigned to one of the police stations in Tema.
The body of the policeman, according to reports, has been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital.
According to the National Road Safety Commission, from January to April 2019, there have been 4434 road crashes, 850 fatalities and 4546 injuries.
Source: Myjoyonline