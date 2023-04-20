The Ghana Fintech Report launched

The 1st edition of the quarterly Fintech Report titled “THE GHANA FINTECH REPORT” has been launched today.
Sustineri Attorneys PRUC, a Ghanaian law firm focused on providing legal services to Start-ups and Fintech Companies, put together this report.
The Q1, 2023 edition reviewed the legislative and licensing frameworks for the commercial deployment of fintech innovations in Ghana, highlighting some trends, pitfalls, and opportunities, regulatory and fintech industry activities, among others.
In a forward to the report, Mr. Richard Nunekpeku, the Managing Partner of Sustineri Attorneys PRUC underscored the law firm’s goal in putting this historic report together. “Our primary goal with this quarterly report is to contribute to the ongoing conversation on the fintech ecosystem in Ghana, offering valuable insights and analysis to inform decision-making for businesses, regulators, and other stakeholders.”
Richard Nunekpeku, Managing Partner of Sustineri Attorneys PRUC
Download a copy via the link below.