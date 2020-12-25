The teachings of Jesus enjoin us to be humble, love one another -Bawumia

Videos: How Sarkodie thrilled fans at Rapperholic2020 Sarkodie thrill fans and music lovers all over the world with amazing tunes at…

FIFA cancels 2021 U-20, U-17 World Cups FIFA has canceled the 2021 U-17 and U-20 World Cups due to the COVID-19…

Another new COVID strain found in Nigeria Another new variant of the new coronavirus seems to have emerged in Nigeria,…

15 romantic Christmas messages for your partner Which better way to start this festive season than to say a few kind words…

What is Boxing Day and why it is celebrated on December 26 Boxing Day is celebrated on December 26th every year and is only celebrated in…

Keta Basin undergoes key seismic survey next year The offshore Keta Basin will next year undergo a major multi-client 3D…