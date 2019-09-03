There are loopholes in Ghana's security architecture - Dr Aning

A Security analyst, Dr Kwesi Aning says the recent happenings in the country suggest that there are loopholes in Ghana's security architecture.
According to Dr Aning, Ghana may be losing the fight against crime and that the Inspector General of Police must act quickly.
His comments follow the break-in of the office of the Takoradi Police commander at the Central Police station by thieves.
The thieves, according to reports, took away some electronics from the office of the commander.
However , no arrest has yet been made.
The same police station was where the Nigerian kidnapper standing trial at the Sekondi High court escaped from police custody under surreptitious circumstances.
Speaking on Starr FM, Dr Aning stated that things appear to be getting out of control with policing in the country.
“It looks like we’re losing the fight against crime or against organized crime. An attack on a Commander’s office is unheard of and this tells us there are some loopholes. The IGP must act immediately to put an end to some of these things''.
“As a nation, we all have a role to play to help the police put a stop to some of these crimes. It looks to me as though nothing was done at all at that station when the alleged kidnapper managed to escape from police custody,” he added.
In a related development, two police officers were shot and killed at Budumburum last Wednesday afternoon. The deceased officers, Sergeant Michael Dzamesi and Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal were with the Kasoa Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).
One of the officers died on the spot after he was hit with a bullet while the other died at the Winneba government hospital.
Meanwhile, the Kaneshie Magistrate Court presided over by Mrs Roesemond Douduwa Agyire remanded the seven accused persons in the murder of the two deceased police officers at Kasoa into police custody. :
