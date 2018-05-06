This is Gabby Otchere-Darko’s prayer for Otumfuo on his B’day

The founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko today May 6, 2018, joined other political bigwigs in Ghana to mark the 68th birthday of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
In a social media post wishing the Asantehene, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko prayed for long life for the traditional leader.
“Happy Birthday Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. May you live long and healthy to continue to impart wisdom, offer leadership and to promote the rich culture and heritage of our nation, Ghana,” Gabby Otchere-Darko tweeted.
Meanwhile, Gabby Otchere-Darko a few days ago was in the news for allegedly attempting to undermine Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
At the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi recently, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is said to have specifically named Gabby Otchere-Darko and the president’s Executive Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo, as plotting to undermine him.
A group called Concerned Youth of Ashanti led by Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng has come out to confirm the allegations.
“A couple of years ago under the leadership of Akufo-Addo, his nephew and relatives started making some comments concerning the Asantehene and the Asantehene himself mentioned Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and Asante Bediatuo at the Manhyia Palace. Everything they are saying about the Asantehene, he is in Manhyia Palace but he has heard of it”, Dr Agyenim Boateng told Accra-based Starr FM in an interview on Thursday, 3 May 2018.
Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) and other leading figures of the NPP, including Acting General Secretary John Boadu; Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, as well as the Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Kwabena Senkyire, went to the Manyhia Palace on Wednesday, 2 May 2018 for a different purpose but got confronted by the enraged monarch who revealed to them that certain people close to the seat of government were making disparaging comments about him and also pitching him against the people of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area – native town of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Gabby Otchere-Darko and Nana Asante Bediatuo.
This called for an instant apology by Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako and other leading figures of the NPP, including Acting General Secretary John Boadu; Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, as well as the Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Kwabena Senkyire who went on their knees before the traditional leader.
However, in a quick response to the allegations, Gabby Otchere-Darko posted on social media saying; “Am I so stupid that I would work against my own interest and turn one-half of me against the other half by inciting my mother’s people against my father’s people; that I would bite the very hand that feeds us politically? Perplexing”.
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II turns 68 today
Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was born on May 6, 1950, and he is the 16th ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana since April 26, 1999.
His stool name Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is in direct succession to the founder of the Ashanti Empire Otumfuo Osei Tutu I.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's real name is Nana Barima Kwaku Dua, and he is the youngest of the five children of late Ashanti Queen Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, Asantehemaa.
