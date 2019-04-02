Today is autism awareness day

April 2 is observed as World Autism Awareness Day. The day is meant to raise awareness about autism, a developmental disorder which impairs your ability to communicate and interact.
Autism is a complex neurobehavioral condition which causes problems with language and communication skills. It also causes a person to have repetitive and rigid behaviour.
The theme for 2019 autism awareness day is "Assistive Technologies, Active Participation."
Autism is characterised by a range of symptoms and is thus also known as autism spectrum disorder. On the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day 2019, the effort is to spread widespread awareness about autism, and try to break social, environmental and psychological barriers that come in the way of autistic people.
It is important to know that symptoms of autism appear during first 3 years of life. While some children show signs of autism since birth, others slip into the symptoms suddenly when they are 18 to 36 months old. According to WebMD,an American online publisher of news, autism is more common in boys than girls.
Autism is one syndrome which falls under autism spectrum disorders. Following are the disorders which are classified under umbrella diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder:
1. Autistic disorder: This is autism which is characterised by problems with communication and social interactions.
2. Childhood disintegrative disorder: This kind of autism affects children, where they develop normally for at least 2 years. They then lose most of their communication and social skills. Childhood disintegrative disorder is quite rare.
3. Asperger's syndrome: Children with asperger's syndrome experience same social problems as autistic disorder. They have limited scope of interests but they don't face any problems with language. They score as much as average or above average students as well.
4. Pervasive developmental disorder: This is also similar to typical autism. This disorder is for children who experience some autistic behaviours but they don't fit into any of the above categories of autism spectrum disorder.
Several factors may influence the development of autism, and it is often accompanied by sensory sensitivities and medical issues such as gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, seizures or sleep disorders, as well as mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression and attention issues.
Indicators of autism usually appear by age 2 or 3. Some associated development delays can appear even earlier, and often, it can be diagnosed as early as 18 months. Research shows that early intervention leads to positive outcomes later in life for people with autism.
READ ALSO:Paracetamol during pregnancy may lead to autism
Characteristics and symptoms of autism
ASD may have a number of effects on a person's social interaction and communication, including:
-Adoption of unusual speech patterns, such as using a robot-like tone
-Avoiding eye contact with others
-Inability to respond to their name
-Late development of speech skills
-Having difficulty with maintaining conversation
-Frequently repeating phrases
- Difficulty in understanding feelings and expressing their own.