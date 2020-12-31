Top Prime News headlines in 2020

The year 2020 recorded a mixed bag of major issues making the headlines that kept Ghanaians talking and voicing out their opinions from all angles.
From COVID-19 to passing of prominent people. Prime News has sampled some stories that made major headlines in 2020.
READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo's legal team ready to expose emptiness of Mahama's petition - NPP
1. Kwesi Appiah no longer Black Stars coach as GFA dissolves technical team of all National teams
Coach Kwesi Appiah was sacked as Black Stars coach as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) dissolved the technical teams of all national teams.
The GFA did not give reasons for their actions but wished all the technical teams well in their future endeavours.
2. BBC Sex for Grades: UG exonerates Gyampoh, Butakor
Two lecturers of the University of Ghana cited in the BBC Africa Eye ‘Sex for grades’ documentary Prof. Ransford Gyampoh and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor were exonerated by the university’s fact-finding committee.
According to the university, Prof. Ransford Gyampoh and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor were not culpable of engaging in any act of exchanging sex for grades as claimed by the documentary released last year.
However, the committee found them guilty for misconducting themselves thereby bringing the name of the institution into disrepute and embarrassment.
3. Asante Kotoko slapped with stadium ban
Asante Kotoko were handed a temporary ban from using the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.
The Ghana FA arrived at the decision following the incidents that occurred at the stadium in Kotoko game with Berekum Chelsea which led to one supporter being shot by a policeman.
4. Accident: 34 dead, others injured at Dompoase
An accident at Dompoase near Elmina in the Central Region left 34 people dead while several others are in critical condition.
The incident occurred after an intercity bus with registration number GR 5704-18 collided head-on with another bus with registration number GN 3780-10.
5. NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
US basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California.
Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, were travelling in a private helicopter when it came down and burst into flames.
6. CID picks up Sammy Gyamfi
The National Communications Officer for the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, was picked up by officials of the Police Criminal Investigations Department, CID.
According to reports, the "arrest" occurred minutes after he participated in a live studio discussion on UTV's "Adekye Nsroma" morning show.
7. WHO declares Coronavirus global health emergency
The new coronavirus declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continued to spread outside China.
"The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
8. Airbus confesses sharing bribes in Ghana as £3bn corruption fine bites
Aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, confessed to paying bribes in Ghana and other countries between 2011 and 2015 in a corruption investigation of its business deals dating back more than a decade.
9. Kofi B, Ghana's ace musician is dead
Ghanaian ace highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom popularly known as Kofi B was confirmed dead.
10. Parliament passes Bill banning importation of used vehicles older than 10 years
Parliament of Ghana passed the Customs Amendment Bill banning the importation of used vehicles older than 10 years and accident vehicles.
The Bill was opposed by the Minority and vehicle dealers across the country, but the House after scrutinising the bill passed it on February 12, 2020.
11. EC sued by NDC over compilation of new voters' register
The Electoral Commission was sued by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their plans to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 general elections.
According to the NDC, the EC lacked the power to go ahead with its plans because it can only “compile a register of voters only once, and thereafter revise it periodically, as may be determined by law.”
12. Covid-19 : Ghana closes its borders
President Akufo-Addo directed for the closure of all borders of the country.
The President in an address to the nation announced the closure which will take effect from March 22, 2020.
13. Partial lockdown in Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Kumasi begins
The partial lockdown announced by President Akufo-Addo in Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Kumasi begun on March 30.
There was restrictions on the movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA, which include Awutu Senya East and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts, for a period of two (2) weeks or 14 days subject to review.
Residents in these affected areas had to stay at home but can come out for some essential services.
14. Gov't to absorb water bills of Ghanaians for the next 3 months
President Akufo-Addo announced that the government will absorb the water bills of all Ghanaians for the next 3 months.
That meant that citizens did not pay water bills for April, May and June.
The President made this announcement during an address to the nation on April 5, 2020.
15. Gov't absorbs 50% electricity bill for residential, commercial users for three months
President Akufo-Addo announced that government will absorb 50% of the electricity bill for residential and commercial users in the country.
The President in his 6th Covid-19 address said March 2020 bill will be used as a benchmark for the directive.
16. Prez. Akufo-Addo lifts restriction of movement in Accra and Kumasi
President Akufo-Addo lifted the three weeks partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi.
The President in his 7th address to the nation said after several consultations with the medical authorities IT became necessary to lift the restriction of movement.
17. Kumawood actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko dead
Ace radio presenter and DJ, Andy Dosty confirmed the sudden demise of Kumawood actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko.
18. NDC finally signs vigilantism document as Ofosu Ampofo explains the U-turn
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) finally signed the final roadmap to ending political vigilantism in the country.
The opposition party took the decision at a ceremony to endorse the final document today, June 17, 2020.
19. NPP primaries: Obour loses at Asante Akim South
Bice Osei-Kuffour, popularly known as Obour lost the parliamentary primaries in Asante Akim South.
20. Supreme Court gives EC green light to compile new Voters' Register
The Supreme Court gave the Electoral Commission (EC) green light to compile the new Voters' Register.
This meant that the EC can go ahead with the compilation of the register without any interference.
The ruling was decided by a 7-member panel presided by Justice Anin Yeboah.
The opposition NDC filed the case in court asking that it stops the EC from compiling the register or allow the use of the birth certificate and voters ID card by prospective voters as proof of identification.
21. Former NPP General Secretary Sir John dead
Forestry Commission boss and former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, passed on.
He is reported to have died in Accra after a short illness.
22. Carlos Ahenkorah resigns as Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry
Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah resigned from his position as Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.
This follows the admission by the Deputy Minister of his breach of the COVID-19 protocols, when, as a person certified to be positive for the virus, he visited a registration centre in his constituency before the period of self-isolation was complete.
23. Akufo-Addo extends Domelevo's annual leave
The Office of the President in a letter extended the annual leave of the Auditor General Daniel Domelevo to 167 working days.
The Presidency reiterated its directive for the Auditor-General (A-G) to proceed on his annual leave of 123 working days or risk being subjected to what it described as ‘disciplinary control’ to ensure adherence.
24. BREAKING: Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang named running mate to John Mahama
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) picked former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, as running mate to flagbearer John Mahama for the 2020 general election.
25. Breaking: 2020 Ballon d’Or cancelled
There was no Ballon d’Or winner in 2020, with France Football announcing that due to the “lack of sufficient fair conditions” a prize that has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent times will not be awarded for this calendar year.
A prestigious Golden Ball has been handed out to the best player on the planet since 1956.
26. Video: Beyoncé drops ‘Already’ with Shatta Wale
American musician Beyoncé released the music video for her song ‘Already’ which features Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale and Major Lazer.
27. Akufo-Addo unveils first VW-assembled car in Ghana
President Akufo-Addo on August 3 2020, unveiled the first VW-assembled car in Ghana.
28. S/R: Police begin search for killers of 90-year-old woman accused of witchcraft, details what happened
The Police in the East Gonja Municipality detailed how a 90-year-old woman was lynched to death at Kafaba near Salaga in the Savannah Region for allegedly being a witch.
29. GES postpones 2019/2020 academic year
The Ghana Education Service, GES has postponed the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year to January 2021.
This was made known by President Akufo-Addo during his 16th Covid-19 address.
30. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer aged 43
US actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero franchise, died of cancer aged 43.
He died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side, a statement posted on social media said.
31. Police begin investigations into Prof Benneh's murder
Police begun investigations into the murder of a senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.
Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was murdered at his residence in Accra.
32. MP for Mfantseman Constituency shot dead
Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region Ekow Quansah Hayford has was shot dead by unknown assailants.
33. Presec wins record 6th NSMQ trophy
It was a charged auditorium at the University of Ghana Business School as Presbyterian Boys' School, Presec emerged winners of the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz.
Their campaign this year was dubbed 'Let's Celebrate 6'.
34. Photos: Thomas Partey unveiled by Arsenal
Premier League club Arsenal unveiled Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.
The Gunners signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day after meeting his £45m release clause.
35. Agyapa deal: Send transaction back to Parliament for scrutiny – Akufo-Addo to Ofori-Atta after Amidu’s assessment
President Akufo-Addo instructed the Finance Minister returns to Parliament to reconsider the arrangement in the transaction with the Agyapa Mineral Royalties Limited.
It came after Office of the Special Prosecutor communicated its disclosure of findings of a corruption risk assessment conducted into the transaction.
36. US Election: Joe Biden wins the presidency
Joe Biden won the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump following a cliff-hanger vote count after election.
37. Ghana's former President J.J. Rawlings is dead
Former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings is dead.
He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
38. Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu resigns
The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu resigned from his position.
In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Martin Amidu said his decision is to “enable Your Excellency to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”
He suggested that President Akufo-Addo has not been able to ensure his independence and freedom of action.
39. Diego Maradona dies aged 60
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.
The Gimnasia coach had been hospitalized at the start of November, days after celebrating the landmark birthday, after complaining of low spirits and fatigue.
40. Asamoah Gyan joins Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities
Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities Football Club confirmed the signing of former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan.
Gyan, 34, joins the Royals on a loan deal worth in excess of $1 million.
41. Ghana goes to polls
Ghanaians on December 7, 2020, went to the polls to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament to steer the affairs of the country for the next four years.
42. Official: EC declares Akufo-Addo as winner of 2020 presidential race
The Electoral Commission, EC declared the Presidential candidate of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the December 7 polls.
43. Parliament suspends Public Universities Bill again
Parliament suspended the Public University Bill at the consideration stage to allow for further stakeholder engagements.
44. I will join the NPP in Parliament - Fomena MP
The Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, says he will side with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 8th Parliament after winning his seat as an independent candidate.
45. NDC wins Sene West seat
The National Democratic Congress (NDC ) won the contentious Sene West Parliamentary seat in the Bono East Region with a difference of 16 votes.
READ ALSO: I want a Ghana where institutions can be held accountable - Mahama
46. NDC files petition to challenge 2020 election results
The National Democratic Congress, NDC filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the results of the 2020 polls.