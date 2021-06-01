Aker Energy statement discredits Minority claim oil firm will soon exit Ghana A claim by Minority MPs that one of the key players in Ghana’s oil and gas…

Captain Smart joins Media General Captain Smart has joined Media General after announcing his resignation…

Trending video allegedly shows government ambulance being used to load cement bags An amateur video that has been circulating on social media sites seems to show…

No new sanctions as ECOWAS suspends Mali over coup The leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has…