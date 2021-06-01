Trending video allegedly shows government ambulance being used to load cement bags

An amateur video that has been circulating on social media sites seems to show a state-owned ambulance being used to load bags of cement.
The video of the incident, which some media reports say happened in Kasoa in the Central Region, has gotten may condemning or mocking the government.
While some say the video is an example of poor oversight by managers of the state’s ambulance fleet, others have been posting funny comments about the incident.
Ambulance services in Ghana face numerous challenges and are largely confined to Accra the national capital and other regional capitals.
Even the capitals, ambulance services are not reliable and virtually non-existent in the rural areas.
Ghana’s total ambulance fleet is less than 500.