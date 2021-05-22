Two arrested for allegedly stealing blood at Korle Bu

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital through its statement have announced that two persons have been arrested for trying to steal several pints of blood from the health facility.
The arrest was effected in a special operation by the security personnel of the health facility.
Management of the hospital says the nefarious activities of the duo came to the attention of its security officers upon a tip-off.
Consequently, surveillance was mounted leading to the arrest of the thieves at about 2:00am on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
“They [thieves] were arrested on the Surgical third floor when they made the attempt to steal several pints of blood that had been mobilized for various surgical procedures”, the hospital’s administration said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the two suspects are currently in the custody of the Korle Bu Police for investigations to commence.
Management has therefore urged staff members to be vigilant of any suspicious acts at the facility and “immediately alert the security to forestall the occurrence of any untoward incidents in Hospital.”