Two arrested in connection with attack on radio presenter in Tamale

The Police have arrested the two people who allegedly attacked, Abubakari Sadiq, a presenter with the Dagbong Radio station in Tamale.
The arrest which was effected on 8th May, 2023 is in connection with attack on the presenter while he was hosting a programme at the station on 3rd May, 2023.
Following the attack, the Police visited the scene but the suspects had bolted. A video footage of the incident was obtained to aid the investigation.
"The suspects, Iddrisu Hardi alias Pagaaza and Mumuni Osman are in custody assisting investigation and will be put before court," a statement said.