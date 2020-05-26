Two Companies donate 10 ventilators to support government COVID fight

Two organizations have donated 10 ventilators to support government’s fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic. The companies include Peewood Limited and Tema Bonded Terminal.
Presenting the medical equipment to government in Accra on Tuesday at the Press Briefing, a representative of the two organization, Mr. Adu Arthur said the donation was part of their contribution to support the efforts of the government of Ghana in the handling and management of the pandemic in the country.
He said the ventilators have the same specifications as those being ordered by the Ministry of Health.
The Senior Minister Yaw Osarfo-Maafo who received the items on behalf of government praised the two companies for their support and urged corporate Ghana to continue to assist the state in fighting the pandemic.
He appealed to the general public to cooperate with health officials in observing the preventive etiquettes especially wearing of masks and social distancing.
The two companies have requested that government distribute the 10 ventilators to the following hospitals and health institutions.
1. GPHA International Maritime Hospital, Tema 2 Ventilators
2. Tema Government Hospital, Tema 1 Ventilator
3. Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital 2 Ventilators
4. South Suntreso Government Hospital 1 Ventilator
5. Sunyani Regional Hospital 1 Ventilator
6. Ho Teaching Hospital 1 Ventilator
7. Oda Government Hospital 1 Ventilator
8. Yilo Krobo Municipal Health Directorate 1 Ventilator