Two fined for stealing ECG meters

A lotto writer and an electrician have been fined GH¢1,200 each for stealing and selling three meters belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
The two, Kofi Prah, the lotto writer, and Robert Kwame Nyarko, the electrician are also to pay GH¢2,000 each to the ECG as compensation to the company.
They faced charges of conspiracy to commit crime, intentionally interfering with the supplier’s distribution system, stealing and causing damage to ECG meters.
The Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Afi Agbanu, fined the two persons 100 penalty units each.
A penalty unit is Gh¢12. Presenting the facts of the case, the manager of the ECG Prosecution Unit, Mr Paul Assisi Abariga, said the accused were arrested after the District Technical Officer of the ECG at Kasoa North District received a complaint about stolen electrical meters from the homes of some customers of the company.
The District Technical Officer, Mr Abariga, said he received a complaint from a man who found that he was using a stolen electric meter when he attempted to purchase power to recharge his meter but was denied the service.
Two other electric meters, which had been stolen from their original owners, sold and installed in the home of two different persons, were recovered through investigations.
The court heard that even though the meters were valued at GH¢550, they were sold to unsuspecting buyers at GH¢700. The two accused, who were identified as having sold and installed the meters, were arrested, but they mentioned a man they identified as John Afedi as the source of the meters.
READ ALSO: Two bailed, Two jailed for selling illegal ECG power
They, however, could not lead the police to arrest him. Presenting the facts of the case, the Manager of the ECG Prosecution Unit, Mr Paul Assisi Abariga, said the accused were arrested after the District Technical Officer of the ECG at Kasoa North District received complaint about stolen electrical meters from the homes of some customers of the company.
The District Technical Officer, Mr Abariga, said he received complaint from a man who found that he was using a stolen electric meter when he attempted to purchase power to recharge his meter but was denied the service.
Two other electric meters, which had been stolen from their original owners, sold and installed in the home of two different persons, were recovered through investigations.
The court heard that even though the meters were valued at GH¢550, they were sold to unsuspecting buyers at GH¢700.
The two accused, who were identified as having sold and installed the meters, were arrested, but they mentioned a man they identified as John Afedi as the source of the meters.
They, however, could not lead the police to arrest him.