U/E: Talensi-Frafra students clash at Kongo SHS, school shut down

A clash between Talensi and Frafra students of the Kongo Senior High School in the Upper East Region has forced the Nabdam District Security Committee to close down the school.
The situation got worse this morning which lead to the destruction of school property.
Some students were also injured in the clash. The cause of the clashes has not yet been made known but the management of the school and the District Security have closed down the school indefinitely.
Ms Gifty Ayamba who is the Headmistress of the school says she has gathered that the clash was as a result of ethnic tensions.
“From what I have picked up, it happens to be a tribal issue. Frafra students fighting Talensi but we are yet to get to the button of the clashes to find out the main reason behind this unrest but for now, it is a tribal issue. Last night the majority of those who were carried to the hospital I was told fainted they have been treated and discharged,” she told Citi News.
Sandema Senior High Technical School also in the Upper East Region was closed down last week after a clash between Cadet corps and the rest of the student body over strict compliance to retire to bed.
This clash led to the death of one student.
The Builsa North District Security Committee (DISEC) has set up a five-member committee to investigate the cause of clashes by first-year students of the school.
READ ALSO: