UCC senior staff threaten strike

Senior Staff Association of Universities UCC is threatening to embark on a strike to demand payment of certain allowances due them and the delay in promoting their colleagues.
According to them, they will do so on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
In a fifteen point statement, they said: "Subsequent to University of Cape Coast Management's failure to acknowledge and address grievances raised in our letter dated March 14, 2022, the Senior Staff Association- Universities of Ghana, University of Cape Coast local shall embark on strike from Thursday, 19th May 2022."
Meanwhile, the Senior Staff Association at the University for Development Studies, UDS have embarked on an industrial strike against the management of the university from today May 12.
The Association expected their concerns addressed yesterday by the Management of the University.
“The University management’s failure to respect and implement the prudent professional recommendations of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on the concerns of Senior Staff Association in relation to qualification requirements for progression and upgrading to Senior Member Grade, contained in a letter date December 24 2021.
“Capricious and whimsical applications of administrative rules by some heads within the university,” as another reason for the planned strike,” the letter dated Sunday May 8, 2022 and signed by the Chairman SSA-UoG, UDS, Tamale, Zakaria Mohammed disclosed.