UEW lecturer, 2 students die in accident

A lecturer, Emmanuel Osei Yeboah and two students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) have lost their lives in an accident.
The three have been killed after a bus carrying them on an educational trip to Mount Afadja popularly known as an Afadjato in the Volta region veered off the road, and ran into a valley at Apirede in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.
The accident occurred on Friday, September 9.
Some 28 other persons sustained various degrees of life-threatening injuries. Some of them were sent to the Eastern Regional Hospital.
Some of the victims are currently receiving care at the Yilo Krobo District Hospital.
The Hospital Administrator Belinda Kafui Mawutor, confirmed the incident.