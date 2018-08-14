Unibank cited for keeping over ₵1million belonging to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The woes of the collapsed Unibank keeps deepening as latest Auditor General report presents some shocking revelation about their dealings with Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
According to the Auditor General's report on Public Accounts of Ghana MDAs for the financial year ended December 31, 2017, revealed that some revenue collected by Unibank on behalf of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and has since not reflected in the hospital account with the Bank of Ghana.
"Our reconciliation of records disclosed that a total revenue of GH¢370,458.88 collected between January 2017 and December 2017 by Unibank, was not transferred into the Hospital’s Designated Bank Account at the Bank of Ghana"
Also, the report added that over GH¢1 million of revenue was not accounted for by the Collapsed Unibank.
"We noted during our examination that revenue amounting to GH¢1,917,105.56 was not disclosed in the Unibank’s statements to the Hospital."
Meanwhile, in 2017, the Korle Bu Teaching terminated its contract with Unibank for the onsite banking services at the Hospital.
The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in a statement said UniBank’s compatibility shortcomings with the End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software were essentially leading to revenue losses, hence the temporary abrogation of its contract with the bank.
The hospital, among a number of claims, also said Unibank skipped a meeting to submit proposals for an End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software in 2015, aimed at dealing with the hospital’s revenue leaks.
However, UniBank narrating its side of the story said the hospital’s statement succeeded in creating more distortions than it sought to correct.
“Even though at the time of the appointment, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department had raised certain concerns about reconciliation challenges with our collections services at two other hospitals, the fact is that these challenges were never a bar from offering the contract to uniBank as they had been addressed.
“It must also be noted that during the bid for the contract in which Stanbic supposedly came first and uniBank came fourth, at the time Stanbic had not had any onsite banking services experience in any hospital in Ghana which meant there were no issues to pick with them.”
The clarification comes on the back of corruption allegations levelled against Deputy Chiefs of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye.
The two were accused of forcing or putting pressure on the CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Felix Anyah, to give back a revenue-collection contract to uniBank after the same contract had been given to a wholly-foreign-owned bank, for which reason musician, Kwame A-Plus, has accused them of corruption.