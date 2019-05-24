Upper West: 2 arrested at Tumu SHS after violent demo by students

Two students of the Tumu Senior High School in the Upper West region have been arrested after destroying school properties in a violent protest by some students.
The students on Thursday, May 23, 2019, resorted to acts of vandalism after school authorities seized their mobile phones.
Sissala East Municipal executive Karim Nayo speaking to Joy FM disclosed that only a few students were on campus today and majority of them fled due to police presence.
Authorities of the school will meet with students today to take a decision on the incident.
"This morning when we went there and we met only a few students, we went round and announced that those who have fled should return, we will be meeting them today to give our verdict, it is a population of over 1000 students but we only met over 100, they have started coming back"
Mr Nayo also revealed that a number of school properties have been destroyed by the students.
"A three-unit classrooms, all louvres and doors destroyed, the office of the senior housemaster, headmaster's bungalow among others".
Information gathered indicates that the situation is currently under control and authorities of the school are hoping to resolve the issue amicably.
In October last year, the Nkwanta SHS was shut down after students embarked on a similar violent demonstration over their seized mobile phones.
