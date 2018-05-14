US to open controversial Jerusalem embassy today

The US is to open its new embassy in Jerusalem - a move praised by Israel but condemned by Palestinians who are gathering for mass protests.
Top US officials will attend the event, including President Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.
Donald Trump's decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv has angered Palestinians, who claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.
Israel regards it as its "eternal and undivided" capital.
Israel Is Celebrating the Opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem
Israel on Sunday kicked off festivities to celebrate the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, even as it bolstered its forces along the Gaza border and in the West Bank in anticipation of mass Palestinian protests of the move.
A day before the embassy’s formal opening, Israel hosted a gala party at its Foreign Ministry with President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, her husband, Jared Kushner, and other American VIPs.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump’s “bold decision” in upending decades of U.S. policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “It’s the right thing to do,” a smiling Netanyahu told the jubilant crowd.
Trump announced his decision on Jerusalem in December, triggering a joyous reaction from Netanyahu’s nationalist government. The move infuriated the Palestinians, who claim Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital.
Palestinians reaction
Thousands of Palestinians are gathering for a protest along the perimeter fence that separates Israel and the Gaza Strip on Monday.
The timing of the embassy move has led to concerns about increased tension in Gaza.
Since the end of March, more than 40 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers in protests at the border.
UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein has accused Israel of using "excessive force".
Israel maintains it has acted legitimately to protect its civilians from militants trying to breach the border.
Why is the move so controversial?
The status of Jerusalem goes to the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem is not recognized internationally and, according to the 1993 Israel-Palestinian peace accords, the final status of Jerusalem is meant to be discussed in the latter stages of peace talks.
Since 1967, Israel has built a dozen settlements, home to about 200,000 Jews, in East Jerusalem. These are considered illegal under international law, although Israel disputes this.
Various countries once had embassies based in Jerusalem - but many moved after a 1980 law saw the country explicitly claim the city's east, despite UN objections.
The day after Israel marks the anniversary of its statehood, Palestinians commemorate what they refer to as the Nakba or Catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of their people fled their homes or were displaced following the foundation of the Israeli state in 1948.