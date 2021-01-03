V/R: Woman attacked by crocodile in viral video only sustained minor injury - DCE

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ave Dakpa in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region Dr. Prince Amuzu has given clarity to a video circulating where a woman was attacked by a crocodile.
Mr Amuzu says the woman after the incident was sent to the hospital for treatment and discharged the same day.
"We were alarmed when we saw the video and wondered when it happened.”
“But after our investigations, we discovered that the incident happened before the [Christmas and New Year] festive period and the victim luckily did not sustain any serious injury," he said.
The Akatsi North District Assembly in charge of the Ave Dakpa crocodile pond has said it was investigating the circumstances that led to the attack on some tourists by a crocodile during a visit to the area.
In the said video that has gone viral, a female tourist who was part of a group that visited the place was attacked by a crocodile when they massed up around it and attempted to pose for a picture.
From the video, the swift attack by the crocodile on the female tourist resulted in other tourists taking to their heels.
Because the video is incomplete there is the assumption that the victim might have had an arm or hand bitten off or sustained serious injuries.
Source: Prime News/ Files from Graphiconline