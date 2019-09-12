PrimeNewsGhana

Vaginal tightening products pose serious health risk - Gynecologist

By Mutala Yakubu
An Obstetrician / Gynecologist at the Sunyani Regional Hospital, Dr. James Boakye Fordjour has cautioned women against the use of vaginal tightening products as they pose health risks to them.

He said most of these tightening products are corrosive and when used frequently, cause ‘vaginal atresia’, which along with menstrual disorders and vaginal discharge, are the most frequently reported cases.

Speaking in an interview with GBC in Sunyani, Dr. Fordjour cautioned women against inserting foreign materials into their vagina to avoid these health complications.

