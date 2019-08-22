VCG appoints UG VC as its new chairman

Vice-Chancellors Ghana (VCG) has appointed the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana(UG), Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu as its new chairman.
Prof. Oduro Owusu who was unanimously elected at a recent meeting takes over the chairmanship position from the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Prof. Kwasi Obiri Danso.
Prof. Oduro Owusu is to steer the affairs of the association for one year with effect from 1st August 2019.
Formerly known as the Committee of Vice-Chancellors and Principals (CVCP), it started as a forum of the Executive Heads of five public universities in Ghana in 1978.
The membership included; the University of Ghana (UG), the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC), University for Development Studies (UDS) and University of Education, Winneba (UEW).
It began in November 1965 as an informal consultative meeting of the then three public universities at that time, namely, the University of Ghana, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the University of Cape Coast.
The Committee established a permanent Secretariat at the University of Ghana in 1978. Since then, it has:
- Served as a Think Tank for the Ministry of Education on matters relating to the public universities;
- Provided a forum for consensus-building on issues of common interest to member institutions as well as all other higher educational institutions in the country;
- Collaborated with international bodies with interests in higher education such as the Association of African Universities (AAU), the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), the Carnegie Corporation, McArthur Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Ford Foundation, Fulbright Foundation and the World Bank;
- Administered student financial aid packages such as the Standard Chartered Bank Scholarship to support science education in all universities and the A. G. Leventis grant for staff development in member institutions;
- Assisted Government to handle both staff and student concerns as well as negotiate conditions of service with staff groups on behalf of Government.
Now known as Vice Chancellors Ghana, the membership of the VCG has grown over the years and is currently made of eleven public universities.
READ ALSO :