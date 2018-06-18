Victim of ‘no bed syndrome’ to be buried on August 18

The mortal remains of the 70-year old man, Anthony Opoku-Acheampon, who died in his car after the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Hospital in the Greater Accra Region and six other hospitals, also in Accra, refused to admit him due to lack of beds will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 18, 2018.
The burial service will be held at St. Francis of Asisi Catholic Church, Awoshie-Anyaa in Accra but the remains will be conveyed to Koforidua for burial on the same day.
The final funeral rites will take place at Odorgono Senior High School at Awoshie while the thanks given service will be held at St. Francis of Asisi Catholic Church, Awoshie-Anyaa on August 19.
The son of the late Opoku-Acheampong, Ishmael Opoku, who made this revelation in an interview with Prime News Ghana on Monday, June 18, 2018 said these decisions were arrived after a family meeting and one-week commemoration of the late Opoku-Acheampon at his residence in Accra on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
The 70-year old Anthony Opoku-Acheampon died in his car after LEKMA Hospital in the Greater Accra Region and six other hospitals, also in Accra, refused to admit him due to lack of beds on June 3, 2018.
On the threat to take legal actions against the seven hospitals and the Ministry of Health and its allied, the Ghana Health Service, Mr. Acheampong said “the family has put on hold to that for now because of the preparations for the burial of my late father”.
The family of the 70-year old man was considering legal actions against the Ministry of Health (MoH).
The family legal actions may also be taken against all the seven hospitals.
The son of the late Opoku-Acheampong, Ishmael Opoku, had earlier told Prime News Ghana in an interview ahead of the one-week commemoration on Sunday, June 17, 2018, that the family was awaiting the arrival of the family lawyer from the United Kingdom (UK), so that he could advise them on what to do.
He said the lawyer was being expected on Saturday before the one-week on Sunday so the family could meet and seek his legal advice and opinion on the case before the one-week commemoration.
The one week commemoration of a 70-year old man was held on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
