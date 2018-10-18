VIDEO: Customer sleeps at Unicredit banking hall for his deposit

An angry customer of savings and loans company, UniCredit, on Wednesday laid his bed at the company’s office following his inability to withdraw money
.
The man, a customer of the Apenkwa branch of the company, is said to be a shoemaker and an ice cream vendor; and is said to have about GH₵9,500 worth of savings with the microfinance company.
A viral video posted by one Sadick Adams on Facebook shows the man arriving at the premises of the company in a taxi carrying a mattress, pillow, bed sheet and suitcase.
He then enters the banking hall and sets his bed in the presence of customers who were there to transact business.
The video, however, does not show what transpired after he laid his bed.