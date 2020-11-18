Video: Fire razes Odawna market

Fire has gutted the Odawna market near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.
The fire according to eyewitness started around 1 am this dawn.
Personnel from the fire service have been able to bring the fire under control.
It is unclear whether there were any casualties beyond the destruction of traders’ wares running into thousands of Ghana cedis.
There have been several fire incidents in this same market in the past.
Investigators are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.