Video: Provide officers on traffic duty with bullet-proofs, helmets - Interior Minister directs Acting IGP

Ambrose Dery who is Minister for Interior has directed the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh to immediately arm officers who are on traffic duty.
The Interior Minister who visited the family of the slain police officer at Kasoa says the acting IGP should provide the officers with bullet-proof vests and helmets to enable them “exercise their right to self-defence effectively when they meet such callous and barbaric persons”.
The Interior Minister praised the slain cop, Sgt Micheal Dzamesi, and said he died as a hero for peace and was very professional.
“Even at the point of death, he told children to take cover so they are not in harm's way,” he said.
He took time to thank the family for producing a gallant man who served his country well urging them to be proud of him.
“His name will be in the history books of the police service forever for doing his work well and standing up for peace…we should not let Michael’s death discourage him but rather be an encouragement,” Mr Dery said.
Sergeant Michael Gyamasi and Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed both attached to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service at Kasoa, who were on task force duties on the Kasoa-Winneba highway were shot by one Eric Kojo Duah who is currently on the run.
The suspects, who were using an unregistered Toyota Camry vehicle and said to be driving recklessly, shot the unarmed policemen after refusing to stop when the security officers signalled them to do so.
Duah, who is said to have shot the policemen with his pistol left it in a Toyota Camry, he has been declared wanted.
