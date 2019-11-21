Video : Thursday morning rain renders major streets in Accra unmotorable

Some major streets in Accra have been rendered unmotorable after the Thursday morning rain which lasted for about 30 minutes.
Major streets at Darkuman and Odorkor were flooded in the morning halting economic activities in the area.
Other parts of the capital were not left out, part of Kwame Nkrumah Interchange also experienced the flooding.
Motorway flooding
The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) blamed human activities for the flooding on Accra-Tema Motorway last month. BPS said until such activities are stopped, the motorway is likely to see more of such floods.
Dr. Charles Akayuli, the Technical Advocate responsible for Geospatial at BPS in an interview with Citi FM noted that in the past, rainwater was able to easily seep into the ground and flow out but due to the many developments along the motorway that does not happen.
“We have a lot of developments taking place along the motorway. At the time of such projects, when it rains, some of the water seeps into the ground, some flow away and also evaporates but now, what seeps into the ground is no longer seeping. Human activities along that stretch must cease.”
The floodwaters on the motorway caused massive gridlock on both the Accra and Tema-bound sides of the highway, as drivers were compelled to remain in traffic for hours.
A number of vehicles also broke down as their drivers attempted to go through the water on the road which was at window level for some of the smaller cars.