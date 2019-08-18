Video: Two pastors 'fighting' over spot in Kumasi

Two ‘street preachers’ are seen in a viral video fighting over a spot at a market in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.
In the viral video, the men engaged in verbal exchanges before it got slightly physical.
The identities of the two men are not known. What is known is that street preaching is now a business in Kumasi where preachers solicit for coins to support what they say is God’s work.
Blasting Bible verses and loud music over speakers often beyond the allowable limit, these preachers position themselves in areas they believe is most likely to draw the most attention and sympathy.
The situation is not different from Accra where most major street and markets are occupied by these preachers as early as 5 am in the morning when they start their work.
Most people have complained about how loud their speakers are but city authorities are still yet to get these preachers off the streets.
