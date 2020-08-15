Voter registration : There is no basis for NDC's call for independent audit - Kweku Baako

Foreign traders resist shop closure at Kwame Nkrumah Circle Some foreigner retailers are resisting shop closure at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in…

GFA to support grassroot football with 6,000 balls The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has approved an amount…

Coronavirus: Thousands return to UK to beat France quarantine Thousands of holidaymakers have rushed back to the UK in a bid to avoid…

Leipzig stun Atletico Madrid to reach Champions League last four RB Leipzig advanced to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time…

AshantiGold's Atta Kusi reacts to exit rumours Ashantigold defender Atta Kusi has reacted to reports that he has parted ways…