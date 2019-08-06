W/R : Takoradi Flour Mill shut down after hints of General Manager return

The Takoradi Flour Mill has been shut down by workers of the company on Tuesday morning after they picked information that the embattled General Manager, for the flour manufacturing company, Thierry Luopiac, was set to return to work.
The workers on July 10, 2019, chased out their Managing Director, Thierry Loupiac. According to the workers, their action was as a result of poor working conditions of service, lack of respect and constant abuse meted out to them by Mr Loupiac.
The local union chairman for the company, Gideon Aryetey, who addressed the workers at the company’s premises today directed the workforce to go home as the mother union continues with management on the fate of Mr Loupiac.
Workers of the company are protesting the return of Mr Thierry Loupiac, a French national whom they described as a dictator, unfriendly and insensitive to the plight of the workers.
The entire workforce warned the union members to ensure that the embattled General Manager does not find his way to his office.
Reports also indicate that the shut down of the company could be extended until the end of the week.
