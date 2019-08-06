W/R : Takoradi Flour Mill to resume operations tomorrow after shutdown - PRO

The workers of the Takoradi Flour Mill are expected to resume work tomorrow after the company was shut down earlier today.
The Takoradi Flour Mill was shut down by workers of the company on Tuesday morning (today) after they picked information that the embattled General Manager, for the flour manufacturing company, Thierry Luopiac, was set to return to work.
The workers on July 10, 2019, chased out their Managing Director, Thierry Loupiac. According to the workers, their action was as a result of poor working conditions of service, lack of respect and constant abuse meted out to them by Mr Loupiac.
Earlier today, the local union chairman for the company, Gideon Aryetey, addressed the workers at the company’s premises and directed the workforce to go home as the mother union continues with management on the fate of Mr Loupiac.
Workers of the company were protesting the return of Mr Thierry Loupiac, a French national whom they described as a dictator, unfriendly and insensitive to the plight of the workers.
Speaking to Starr FM, the Public Relations Officer of the Takoradi Flour Mill Percy Botwe said workers will resume work by tomorrow
''This is not anything big ,its conflict management and not anything big just surprised this matter has gone too far . But I can assure you by tomorrow the matter will be resolved and we will meet in Accra with the TUC . Tomorrow we are working normally and that is the main reason why am saying its not an issue. We are still negotiating''.