W/Region: Headmaster on the run after defiling 12-year-old pupil

Police in the Ahanta West district of the Western Region are searching for the Headmaster of Cape Three point Catholic Primary for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old pupil of the School.The suspect, Charles Cromwell believed to be in his 50s was said to have lured the pupil to his house after school on Monday, October 22, 2018, and defiled her several times after which he gave the victim five Cedis
It took the vigilance of two colleagues from the same School to expose the headmaster.
"We spotted the girl heading towards the headmaster's house so we questioned her and she told us the Headmaster had requested her to go" one of the witnesses told connect FM's OMANBAPA morning show host, Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson
"We clandestinely followed the girl until she entered the headmaster's room. We peeped through the window and witnessed all the action before we raised alarm" the pupils revealed
The report was quickly lodged with the police later in the evening but when they came to effect the arrest of the suspect early Tuesday morning, he had bolted from the house
The victim who has since narrated her ordeal to the police has been issued with medical forms to go for examination while the search for the runaway headmaster continues.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana