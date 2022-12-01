WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results, 518 candidates have theirs cancelled

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 - Ghana Only Version).
WAEC added that a total of 518 candidates have had their entire results cancelled for sending mobile phones into the examination hall.
Aside that, a total of 3,845 candidates have had their subject results cancelled for sending foreign material into the examination hall.
In addition to that: 117 subject results have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged examination malpractice. The withheld subject results will either be released or cancelled as soon as the Council concludes its investigations
WAEC made this known in a statement signed and issued by its Head of Public Affairs, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe on December 1.
Meanwhile, the Council has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire, may access their results at the Council's website www.waecgh.org, the statement added.
It also said a total number of 422,883 candidates made up of 203,753 males and 219,130 females from 977 schools entered for the examination.
This figure is 5.25% lower than the 2021 entry figure of 446,352. A total number of 2,818 (0.67 %) of the candidates who registered were absent from the examination, the WAEC statement added.