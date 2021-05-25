'We are not recruiting' - Police caution public about fake recruitment ads

The Ghana Police Service has said it has not launched a recruitment exercise and has warned the public against fake advertisements that such an exercise is ongoing.
In a statement, the Police Service said it has not advertised any such recruitment exercise, neither is it taking applications from potential applicants.
“Any press statement, advertisement or poster calling for interested persons to apply or pay to join the Police Service is false,” the statement signed by Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director of Public Affairs, said.
The statement also urged the public to report any person or group of persons advertising any police recruitment to the nearest police station.
Police and military recruitment scams are among the common methods fraudsters use to defraud some members of the public.
Read the full statement signed by Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman below.