EC officials demand unpaid allowances

Some individuals who were recruited by the Electoral Commission in December 2018 for the referendum of the creation of new regions are demanding their unpaid allowances from the commission.
According to the EC officials recruited for the exercise in the newly created North East region, the EC has failed to communicate to them after the exercise ended over three months ago.
In an interview with citinews, the officials said the EC would have to pay them immediately to enable them to sort out their personal issues.
“We want to find out from the Electoral Commission of Ghana and government when we are going to be paid our allowance and how much each of us is going to receive,” an official said.
Another official added: “Three months down the line, We do not know how much we will be paid. We want to find out from the government and the EC whether they are going to pay us”.
Some electoral officers who were also engaged by the EC earlier indicated that they are yet to be paid for their services.
Some polling officers who supervised the process in the Savannah Region lament the delay in the payment of their allowances which is affecting them negatively.
Prince Idris, one of the affected persons, urged the government and the Electoral Commission to pay them.
“We were expecting that payment to be done afterwards and the unfortunate thing is that we were not even told how much we were entitled to. We asked these questions and were not given the right answers so we are appealing to the government and the EC, in particular, to honour their responsibility by paying us our allowances.”
Voting took place in the Volta, Western, Brong Ahafo and Northern regions which resulted in the creation of six new administrative regions, Oti, Ahafo, Bono East, Western North, Savannah and North East.