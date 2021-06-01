We disagree! Achimota School to appeal ruling to admit Rasta students

Achimota Secondary School has released a statement stating its explicit disagreement with a court ruling directing it to admit two Rastafarian students it had earlier rejected.
The school has said it has directed its lawyers to appeal the ruling by the Human Rights Court delivered on Monday, May 31, 2021.
The High Court in Accra on Monday ordered the prestigious senior high school to admit Tyrone Murghuy and Oheneba Nkrabea, whose rejection over their dreadlocks became topical in Ghana for many weeks.
The school’s decision in March sparked fierce debate and divided the country as some backed the school while others disagreed.
The parents of the students then dragged the school to court after negotiations failed.
At the court on Monday, Justice Gifty Addo, who presided over the case, said the school cannot limit the fundamental human rights of the two students because of their hair.
Meanwhile, lawyers for the students in a reaction to the statement from the school said despite the school's disagreement with the ruling and its intention to appeal the ruling, they expect that the students will be admitted.
The lawyers said on Tuesday, shortly after the school released the letter, that they expect that the students will be allowed their right to education at the school and any other rights they are entitled to under the law while the appeal process goes ahead.