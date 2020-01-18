We have registered over 7.2m Ghanaians so far - NIA

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has disclosed that they have registered a total of 7,227,939 eligible Ghanaians for the Ghana card.
They, however, said 6,282,192 cards have been printed and they have issued cards to 4,173,173 qualified Ghanaians.
This was made known by the Executive Secretary for the NIA, Prof Kenneth Agymang Attafuah who was speaking at a media briefing in Takoradi on Friday, January 17, 2019, to commence registration in the Western, Western North and Central Regions of Ghana.
He said the registration in the three regions will take place in 47 districts.
He also warned applicants not to pay or give money to any officials of the NIA before, during or after the registration process and any attempts to do so will be considered as a bribe and that is criminal.
It will be recalled that Prof, Attafuah admitted that some of his staff are frustrating the Ghana Card registration exercise in the Ashanti Region by extorting money and also taking bribes from individuals.
The NIA was established by an Act of Parliament Act 707 has the mandate to register all Ghanaians and legally and permanently resident foreign nationals six years and above under the National Identification System (NIS), create a national database or register, issue them with National Identity Cards (Ghanacards) and manage the use of the database.
The Authority is mandated to establish a national data centre and manage a national database, set up a system to collect, process, store, retrieve and disseminate personal data on the population (Ghanaian citizens – both resident and non-resident, and legally and permanently resident foreign nationals), ensure the accuracy, integrity and security of such data.