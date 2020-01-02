CEO Dr. Kolbila has been asked to step aside, he hasn't been sacked - Tamale Teaching Hospital Board

The Governing Board of the Tamale Teaching Hospital have explained that they have asked acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Kolbila to step aside to allow for investigations into alleged procurement breaches levelled against him and that he has no way been sacked as some reports suggest.
The board after asking Dr. Kolila to step aside consulted the Ministry of Health and has appointed Dr. Kareem Mumuni of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the University of Ghana Medical School to act as the interim CEO of the hospital during the period of the investigation.
The governing board of the hospital said it received a notice from the Public Service Commission in October 2019 about petitions against Dr. Kolbila after members in a board meeting in May 2019 unanimously recommended him to the Public Service Commission (PSC) for an interview and subsequent confirmation as substantive CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.
The interview have thus been put on hold pending an investigation into the petitions.
A statement by the board said the action to have him step aside is necessary to allow for independent and smooth investigations into the matter.
The statement entreated all staff and stakeholders to cooperate with the current acting CEO in discharging his duties.
” It is, therefore, our desire as a Board that staff, clients and stakeholders would accord Dr. Kareem Mumuni the optimal support needed to successfully execute his duties as the interim acting CEO of the hospital for this period”.
Persons who have been appointed CEOs of the Tamale Teaching Hospital have endured a tough time from party youth groups of the two major political parties; NDC and NPP.