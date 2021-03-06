We'll not let you down and live up to the oaths we've sworn - New Ministers to Akufo-Addo

The newly sworn-in Ministers of State have assured President Akufo-Addo that they will not him down.
Communication and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who spoke on behalf of the new Ministers after their swearing-in ceremony was grateful to the President for the honour done them.
READ ALSO: Alan Kyerematen to present 2021 budget on March 12
“We express our sincere appreciation to the President and thank him for the confidence reposed in us. We pledge not to let you down and live up to the oaths that we have sworn and discharge our responsibilities to the best of our ability.”
Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful expressed the commitment of her colleagues to delivering on their mandate in a manner that will be beneficial to the entire nation.
“We urge all Ghanaians to continue to remember us in your prayers so that we can work together to justify our inclusion”, she added.
In all 28 out of 30 Ministers of State were sworn into office at the Jubilee House on Friday evening.
The two sectoral ministers who could not be sworn into office are the Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta and Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum.
Ken Ofori-Atta is yet to go before the Appointments Committee to be vetted due to complications from COVID-19 while Ebenezer Kojo Kum was unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony due to ill-health.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked his newly-outdoored ministers to make it a priority to add value to the country’s system of governance.
He said this is the only way the renewed four-year mandate given his New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration by Ghanaians can be well expressed.