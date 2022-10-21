We'll reclaim every state land - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says government is not relenting in efforts at reclaiming all encroached state lands across the country.
He expressed sadness about the encroachment of state lands, particularly around the University of Cape Coast, UCC.
The encroachment of one third of the University`s legally acquired lands, President Akufo-Addo noted, is most unfortunate and unacceptable.
The President was speaking at a durbar in Cape Coast to mark the 60th anniversary of the UCC.
He asked all persons, including the traditional authorities in Cape Coast, to join forces to stop all encroachment on government lands.
Touching on the current economic challenges, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to be inspired and derive strength and hope from the works of the forefathers.
He called for patriotism, fortitude of mind and tenacity to navigate the economic challenges towards prosperity.