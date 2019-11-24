We're working on modalities for journalists’ capacity enhancement program – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Bawumia says the government and the leadership of the Ghana Journalist Association, GJA, are working on the modalities for journalists’ capacity enhancement program.
Speaking at the 24th GJA awards, Dr Bawumia indicated that the government is working with the Association to institute a coordinated mechanism to ensure the safety of journalists as well as a capacity enhancement programme for media personnel.
READ ALSO : World Press Freedom Day: Gov't to implement MCEP to boost capacity of media practitioners
“The need to have a coordinated mechanism, for the safety of journalists has gained prime importance in the world over as attacks on journalists have been on the rise globally. Additionally, the need to have media function exceptionally in our democracy has birthed the capacity enhancement program. I am informed that your leadership has been working closely with the government through the Ministry of Information in designing these interventions. It is my expectation that these interventions will serve us all very well.”
Meanwhile, President of the GJA, Roland Affail Monney called on all and sundry to help fight against the impunity, which he says is downplaying the work of journalists in Ghana.
“We are part of a stakeholder group to craft a framework and mechanism to address the issue of incessant attacks on journalists. On the thread that runs through the attack is impunity. If impunity is not addressed, it grants more impunity. It re-energies a self-propelling cycle and makes it difficult for it to be uprooted. We appeal to all stakeholders to help us fight ferociously the cancer of impunity before it spreads beyond control.”