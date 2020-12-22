We transferred officer assaulted by Ajumako DCE to ensure his protection – Police

The Central Regional Police Command says the decision to transfer Corporal Frank Mensah of Ochiso police station who was assaulted by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, is to ensure the officer’s safety and for him to get better health care.
According to the Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong, it is untrue that the command transferred the police officer to cover-up the alleged crime of the District Chief Executive.
“The attention of the Central Regional police command has been drawn to a publication on social media that has gone viral and the content is that the Central Regional Police Commend has transferred Corporal Frank Mensah of Ochiso station to a new station after he was assaulted by the DCE of Ajumako, Ransford Kwesi Nyarko.”
“The publication also explained that the reason behind the transfer is for the police to cover up the story. The police wants to give the fact that, the transfer of Corporal Frank Mensah from Ochiso police station to his new station is to give the police officer protection. The police administration also sees it necessary that the police officer should be sent to where he can get easy access to medical facilities,” she said.
DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong added that the command believes the traumatic incident requires that the officer also gets psychological attention all of which are available at his new station.
She added that the police is working to arrest the other suspects involved in the offence, giving further assurance that the regional command will work diligently to ensure that justice is served.
“We assure all members of the general public that the case is under investigation and diligent work will be done to bring all perpetrators involved to book,” she noted.
Citinewsroom