We want many Ghanaian youth to attain tertiary education - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says his government is working hard to ensure many Ghanaian youth attain tertiary education.
The President says this will help create a new workforce for the country and will go a long way to develop the nation.
President Akufo-Addo says this has led to the government introducing policies such as securing a student loan without a guarantor to make it easier for many to access tertiary education.
"We want many of our student who have graduated from the SHS to get the opportunity of entering our universities. Now we have introduced a student loan system where you don't need a guarantor. Every single student who has passed has to be at the university, we want as many of our youth to be at the University as possible so we create a new workforce."
On the issue on phasing out the double-track system at the SHS level, he said they are gradually achieving their aim and he is confident they will soon complete what they have started.
The President in his last Covid update said: "All SHS 1 students will start classes from 10th March, with all students embarking on a single-track academic calendar. Their seniors in SHS 2 and SHS 3 will, however, return to school from 18th January. I must stress that SHS 3 students in all schools, like SHS 1 students, will no longer run the double-track system.”
However, Universities in the country have begun the new academic year and students have already trooped in.
Schools are now officially open and students are expected to begin next week.