We will get gov't to sign vigilantism document - Peace Council assures 

The Peace Council has assured the NDC and other stakeholders that they will consult government for them to sign the roadmap to ending vigilantism in the country.
Chairman of the Peace Council, Most Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante responding to concerns raised by the NDC said they will inform the government about the issues raised.
At the signing ceremony after the NDC earlier refused to sign the document they raised concerns about the failure of the government to sing the document.
National Communications Director for the NDC Lawyer Kakra Asamoah explained that the NPP signing the document differs from the signing of the government.
He said the government is not a party government, therefore, the need for the government to also commit to the process.
"As a matter of fact, this is an executive presidential system and it clearly not a party government, this an individual who forms the executive, therefore, it always different from the party. It is the government and not the party that controls the executive level of this country, for example, it is President Akufo-Addo who orders the police about who commands the armed forces and who is the head of public services and controls them so when we say that we want the government to sign we want that institution in this country that can move things to sign."
But Most Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante said their concerns will be addressed.
"We will inform the government about the concerns that they have express but I don't think the government is saying they are not committed to it."
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) finally signed the final roadmap to ending political vigilantism in the country.
The opposition party took the decision at a ceremony to endorse the final document today, June 17, 2020.
The NDC for months had refused to sign the document saying it was a very premature move because some outstanding issues had not been addressed.
The party even though have assented to the document cited a number of concerns including government's failure to reprimand persons indicted in the Emile Short Commission report and the alleged recruitment of NPP thugs into security agencies.
Chairman of the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who led them to sign the document said they are doing so because they respect rule of law and want a peaceful election.