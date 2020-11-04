"What kind of stupidity is this?"- Mahama questions Amidu's inclusion of Airbus in Agyapa assessment

Former President John Mahama has questioned Martin Amidu's inclusion of a paragraph on the airbus scandal in the Agyapa deal corruption risk assessment.
According to John Mahana, the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu is a coward for labelling him as Government official 1 in the Airbus scandal.
He noted that Mr Amidu mentioned him in his analysis on the Agyapa deal just to balance public anger against the government.
Addressing supporters of the NDC as part of his campaign tour in the Greater Accra region Tuesday Mahama challenged the Special Prosecutor to be bold enough and do a report on Airbus as he stands ready to react to it.
“They say investigate Agyapa, present a report on Agyapa, you’ve investigated Airbus, present a report on Airbus but on the Agyapa report you know it will be damning for this government, you go and put one paragraph about Airbus, nobody asked you about Airbus if you are man enough present Agyapa and do a report separate and then I come as a man and answer you on Airbus.
“If you think that I’m indicted on Airbus, accuse me directly but because he is a coward and he knew that Agyapa was going to be discussed today, so he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalise the discussion; what kind of stupidity is this?,” Mahama fumed.
The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, on Tuesday called on President Akufo-Addo to order the complete withdrawal of the Agyapa Royalties deal and dismiss the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.
According to the former President, the damning report by the Special Prosecutor does not bode well for the Finance Minister and dents the reputation of his government if he fails to relieve him of his job.
The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has raised issues with the controversial Agyapa Royalties Deal.
In his corruption risk assessment of the controversial deal, Mr. Amidu argued among other things that consultations over the agreement were not comprehensive and innovative enough.
He further disclosed that the selection and appointment of advisors for the agreement did not meet the “fundamentals of probity, transparency and accountability.”
The Special Prosecutor in his report took a swipe at the various officials who took part in the processes leading to the approval of the agreement.