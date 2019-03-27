What the RTI Bill says about the invasion of privacy  

Some people have claimed that the Right to Information (RTI) Act will lead to the invasion of privacy by allowing personal information to be published and abused.
But my response has always been “READ THE BILL.” Today, let’s see that the Bill said about personal information.
“Disclosure of personal matters
(1) Information the disclosure of which is unreasonable concerning personal affairs of an individual whether living or deceased is exempt from disclosure.
(2) Disclosure is unreasonable if it reveals or is likely to reveal information about the individual’s
(a) physical or mental health;
(b) business or trade secrets of commercial value to the individual; or
(c) confidential professional, commercial or financial affairs.
(3) Disclosure is reasonable if
(a) the individual to whom the information relates gives prior consent;
(b) the disclosure is required to promote public health or public safety;
(c) the disclosure is necessary in order to subject Government activities to public scrutiny;
(d) the disclosure does not unjustifiably damage the reputation of any other person referred to in the information;
(e) the disclosure is made to the individual to whom the information relates;
(f) the disclosure does not contravene a provision on exempt information specified in this Act;
(g) the disclosure will not have an adverse effect on the affairs of the individual;
(h) the disclosure will not prejudice the future supply of information;
(i) the information has already been made available to the public by the appropriate person, authority or body;
(j) the individual to whom the information relates was informed or made aware prior to supplying the information that the information belongs to a class of information that will or might be available to the public;
(k) in the case of a deceased person, the applicant is the next of kin or is the personal representative of the deceased; or
(l) the disclosure is about the physical or mental health or wellbeing of the individual who is under the care of the applicant and who is (i) under the age of eighteen years, or (ii) incapable of understanding the nature of the request and giving access will be in the best interest of the individual.”
Read also: Right to information Bill - RTI finally passed by parliament
RTI Bill: Bagbin describes Ghana's RTI as one of the best worldwide
By Ace Anan Ankomah