Woman gets 2-year jail term for pouring acid on business rival , victim unhappy with ruling

Ms Vida Odame-Boadi has been sentenced to two years in prison for pouring acid on her business rival.
The 33-year old woman pleaded guilty to the offence, but appealed to the presiding judge, Mr Alexander Oworae, for mercy, claiming she did not know what prompted her to take that action.
She told the judge she had four children, including a seven-month-old baby.
The victim of the acid attack, Ms Akua Dwomoh, aka Awo, however, expressed displeasure with the verdict.
Speaking to the media after the judgement, she said she was not satisfied with the sentence, claiming that the two-year jail term was not deterrent enough.
Again, she said, she expected compensation to defray her hospital expenses but that did not happen.
The facts of the case as presented by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Lawrence Ahiatsi, were that Ms Odame-Boadi and her victim, Ms Dwomoh, owned separate grocery shops separated by a road at Community Six, a suburb of Oda in the Eastern Region.
The two had quarrelled several times and were not on speaking terms over issues suspected to be related to Ms Dwomoh’s bigger sales and customer base.
At about 10 p.m. on June 21, 2019, when Ms Dwomoh had closed and was returning to her bedroom after taking a shower, Ms Odame-Boadi, who had laid ambush for her, poured acid from a plastic container on her head, face, cheeks, arms and breasts.
Ms Odame-Boadi took to her heels after committing the offence.
The victim raised an alarm and people in the neighbourhood went to her aid and helped her to lodge a complaint at the Oda Police Station.
She was given a medical form to attend the Oda Government Hospital where she was admitted but was later transferred to the St Dominic Hospital at Akwatia where she spent two weeks.
Ms Odame-Boadi was arrested the same night at her hideout and placed in police custody.
