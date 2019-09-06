Work begins on replacement of Accra Mall ceiling, expected to be completed in 2020

The Management of Ghana’s first large-scale mall, Accra Mall, has announced the commencement of work to replace the entire ceiling at the mall.
The project which was approved by the Board of Accra Mall Limited will start today September 6, and be completed by March 2020.
The objective behind the replacement of the ceiling is to improve the aesthetic of the mall, create value and elevate the design quality and lighting of the mall’s interior.
The replacement of the ceiling is the first phase of a number of upgrades and refurbishments planned for the mall.
Mr Jonathan Lotter who is the Portfolio Asset Manager of the Mall clarified the working arrangment.
“All works will take place after trading hours. The mall will be fully accessible and operational during trading hours. Scaffolding will be erected for the purposes of construction and to ensure the safety of shoppers during trading periods.
“It is business as usual at Accra Mall and we encourage our customers to continue patronizing the centre. All scaffolding will be removed at the end of November to ensure that the mall is completely free of any obstacles or inconvenience over the festive period”.
The Accra Mall over the years has gained popularity as a result of exciting marketing initiatives incorporating the larger Accra community.
Events such as the Accra Mall Fashion Weekend and most recently the Future Fashion Fund not only highlights the retail available at the mall but also strives to inspire you and up and coming, Fashion designers and enthusiasts.
