Xeno attacks: 2 out of 3 injured Ghanaians discharged - Dep. Foreign Affairs Minister

The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Charles Owiredu has confirmed that two out of the three Ghanaians who were receiving medical attention for injuries from the xenophobic unrest in South Africa have been discharged.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration earlier confirmed that three Ghanaians were injured in the ongoing Xeno attacks.
READ ALSO: Xeno attacks: Many South Africans are still living in apartheid-era, gov't needs to sensitize them - Lawyer
Charles Owiredu has told Citi News that two of the affected Ghanaians are not fine and have been discharged.
“The two who were receiving medical treatment have been released from the hospital so they have asked to go home. I am told that the injury of the third individual who was injured is not one that will require hospitalization.”
He also spoke on the current state of some five Ghanaians who were arrested by the South African authorities following an exercise to check the resident permits of foreign nationals have already been given legal representation, to secure their bail.
“The South Africa security apparatus mounted an operation where they were checking resident permit of foreigners in the country. They found five Ghanaians who were detained. I am told that a lawyer has been found for them who is seeking to secure a bail for them.”
South Africans have for the days taken to attacking foreign businessmen, looting, burning and vandalizing of shops in fresh xenophobic attacks.
South Africans involved in the act have accused foreigners especially Nigerians for taking their jobs and also selling hard drugs.
There have been xenophobia-influenced incidents in South Africa over the past two decades.
The current unrest appears to be targeted at Nigerians in the country.
READ ALSO: Xeno attacks: 3 Ghanaians injured, 5 arrested in S.A - Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms